The number of passengers using Entebbe airport has declined in September, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has revealed.

Vianney Luggya, the UCAA spokesperson, said the airport facilitated 63,997 arrivals and 80,112 departures, a total of 144,089 international passengers in September 2022, which is an average of 4,802 passengers per day.

It is not clear whether the ebola outbreak in Uganda had anything to do with the reduction but Luggya said this is normally the trend at this time of the year.

“The September 2022 traffic figures are also in tandem with the travel trends for previous years, which have seen slightly more passengers recorded in July and August,” the authority said.

“The figures usually peak again with heightened tourists movements during the winter, especially from November to February,” he said.

In relation to cargo, he said, imports were 1,620 metric tonnes while exports were 3,211 metric tonnes during September 2022.

The airport has been on an upward trajectory since April, with the international passenger arrivals averaging at least 5,034 per day in August; 4,892 in July; 4,508 in June,; 4,018 in May and 3,670 per day in April.