Human-induced disasters are undoubtedly affecting Uganda’s economic growth. The poor performance of the agricultural sector is mainly due to drought. Depletion of natural resources, particularly forests and wetlands, has increased the frequency of floods and landslides that affect the movement of people and goods.

Globally the increasing deforestation is one of the key drivers behind a 68 per cent decline in global populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish.

Humanity has put too much pressure on mother earth and it is likely to strike back with grave danger. Natural habit loss increases the risk of future pandemics as humans come into ever closer contact with wild animals.

There has never been a worse time to build the world’s largest heated crude oil pipeline so that we can burn another six billion barrels of oil and generate over 34 million extra tons of carbon emissions each year. The East African Crude oil Pipeline (EACOP) is a threat to all of us and the entire ecosystem.

The thought of the damage EACOP is creating and it is about to create gives me goose pimples! Imagine what the 178 villages in Uganda and 231 in Tanzania will go through to give way to this giant life-threatening pipeline!

In total, about 150,000 people have been directly and/or indirectly affected negatively by oil transactions.

Nearly a third of the pipeline will run through the basin of Africa’s largest lake, Lake Victoria, which more than 40 million people depend on for water and food production. It will cross numerous rivers and run through thousands of farms.

Just one spill or leak could have absolutely catastrophic effects on these vital freshwater sources and the millions of people that depend on them.

Total and its partners have opted for the lowest cost option, open-cut trenching, for almost all water crossings—rather than meeting industry best practices.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline threatens one of the most ecologically diverse and wildlife-rich regions of the world. The nearly 1,445-kilometer pipeline would run through numerous important habitats and nature reserves – home to a number of iconic and endangered animals, such as lions, elands, lesser kudu, buffalo, impalas, hippos, giraffes, roan antelopes, sitatungas, sables, zebras, aardvarks, and the red colobus monkey.

On its way from Uganda to the Tanzanian coast, the pipeline will disturb nearly 2,000 square kilometres of protected wildlife habitats, including the gorgeous Murchison Falls National Park, the Taala Forest Reserve, the Bugoma Forest, and the Biharamulo Game Reserve – these are multiple reserves critical to the preservation of vulnerable species such as the Eastern Chimpanzee and African Elephant.

We must stop EACOP for a safer, healthier, and cleaner planet that is livable by all.

Mugerwa Tim

Environment and Climate Activist