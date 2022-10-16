Willis Daily

Every young man or woman in their 20’s is longing for love and what is even more stupid is you are longing for true love but that is for another time.

The very outgoing ones will find mates at bars, burial events and some will tempt each other from Church choirs .

There is a group of very gullible introverts who somehow get the idea to hide behind a profile and search online. Bambi, searching for love online is a hoax, let me break it to you. I hope that as you read along, you believe it and try another way.

What your heart wants is totally different from what your mind wants and get it from me that as you fill in that profile on a dating site or App, you are actually using your head to think about things your heart may not want in a partner. That is a conflict that can keep you in solitude forever.

How these apps work is that they collect your data as ‘your profile’ and create an algorithm that will match you with someone whose profile matches yours just to massage your ego.

Chances are that your match never exists in real life because no one shares their ugly side. While this happens, the owners of the platform use your data for tech and financial gain and you are left there hanging in balance asking yourself why your new girlfriend run away with your new I-phone on a Saturday morning.

I am not saying that my boss run away with my I-Phone that Saturday but this is my story. I once worked for a company I will not mention and my boss was a lady, a classy one at that.

She was a no nonsense person, you know those short women who wear high heels and drive big cars, everyone feared her.

Long story short, on a lonely Friday night as I sat down watching Vampire Diaries, I landed on her profile on Tinder. Choosing to either swipe left or right became a hard paper and I sweated under my ears for some hours but a voice inside me asked “what could go wrong?” and so I swiped right and the movie began.

For days, we got to know each other’s dirty secrets and life was never the same again thank God I was using a pseudo account and she could never tell who it was.

May be a time will come and miss D will tell how it ended in her very erotic column about Love and Relationships.

Over the years, very many platforms have come and gone promising to be the place where you will find true love. Some, no doubt, have managed to get couples together but that is only a few and sometimes it’s just luck.

That should not mean that your luck shall be there too so unless you are a gambler by profession, wake up and smell the coffee.

Not all hope is gone though, some dating sites and platforms actually work but to get the right one will take you as much time as it would, to get you to work on your inter personal skills to actually find someone’s daughter or son in real life.

I know you, you are big headed and your fears will not let you change your mind with a mere article so at least keep these 5 things in mind;

1. Never give detailed information about yourself because you then open up your privacy to the world including dangerous people like that ADF guy who blew himself up in Kampala recently.

2. Do not keep the conversation with someone online for too long or you will be scammed.

3. Strive to meet someone as soon as the conversation starts.

4. Do not talk about locations you go to regularly, events you are about to attend, whose homes you know and so on.

5. Keep the conversation about matters of the heart not personal life then maybe you might have a chance at seeing through to get someone as stupid as you.

I will therefore encourage those who are interested in one night stands, searching for partners to quench their sexual thirsts and flings to use dating sites and apps. You will definitely net someone after some hours of searching.

As you still wonder what happened to my little ‘dating’ spree with my boss on Tinder, please know that the ultimate purpose of a dating site or platform is to have as many users as possible in order to get as much advertising as possible so the IT guy behind the code can also get a salary.

Everything the platform does is to that end.

To those that are of dating age, find other platforms like shopping, church, attending weddings, burials or even walking up to your boss and saying to her, “I like you and I would love to take you for a cup of coffee sometime to talk about how

I would have used a pseudo account to get to know you”. Try real means of getting a partner, do be stupid, online dating is a hoax.