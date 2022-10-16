Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers Sports Club on Saturday broke the jinx to storm the CAF Champions’ League group stages.

Going into the game, the Ugandan representatives had on several occasions tried to reach the group stages of the most prestigious club tournament but luck had not been on their side.

On the backdrop of a goalless draw at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Vipers had a very huge task of dispatching five time African champions TP Mazembe at their own backyard in Lubumbashi.

Whereas to everyone, this was a tall order, the Venoms defied the odds to stun hosts Mazembe 2-4 in penalties after a barren draw in the mandatory 90 minutes.

It was a moment of joy for the visitors as Tandi Mwape and Glody Likonza missed their kicks whereas all Vipers’ takers ensured they put the ball past the goalkeeper.

There was wild celebration for Vipers players and technical staff at the feared Stade TP Mazembe located in the Kamalondo suburb of Lubumbashi .

Mazembe sacks coach

Following the shocking loss to Vipers and subsequent exit from this year’s CAF Champions League, the DRC club have announced the sacking of their coach, Franck Dumas.

“This Saturday, October 15, 2022, president Moise Katumbi and coach Franck Dumas, parted ways in a friendly manner. The president hailed the coach for the work done and wished him a safe journey. Mr. Franck Dumas, on his part expressed his winded of full success to TP Mazembe and his supporters,” a statement by TP Mazembe read in part.

The French coach had joined the Lubumbashi side in July 2021.