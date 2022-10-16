The newly appointed commander of the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shuja in the DRC, Maj Gen Dick Olum has officially assumed office.

President Museveni who is also the commander of the armed forces last week appointed Maj Gen Olum who has been serving as Uganda’s defence advisor at the Embassy in Kinshasa to replace Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who had earlier been elevated to become the new commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

On Saturday, during a function presided over by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, Gen Olum took over officially from Gen Muhanga at a ceremony held in Fort Portal.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gen Mbadi urged Maj Gen Olum to build on the foundation by his predecessor but also follow the spirit of revolutionary methods of work, promote relationship with DRC forces, FADRC but also enhance the army’s cooperation with the population and civil authorities in order to carry out the Mountain Division mandate of pacifying Rwenzori region through elimination of ADF and other negative elements especially in Eastern DRC.

The CDF applauded Gen Muhanga for the cordial relations exhibited between the UPDF and FADRC in neutralizing ADF in Eastern Congo.

In his acceptance speech, Maj Gen Olum called for team work from all officers and men of Mountain Division and local authorities in order to consolidate the prevailing peace and elimination of negative forces within the region.

The function was also attended by Maj Gen Bombelle Ehola Camille from the FARDC, Maj Gen Julius Takirwa the second Division Commander, brigade commanders, component commanders and local leaders.

Mountain Division

Maj Gen Olum has become the third commander of the UPDF Mountain Division created in 2019 to reinforce security within the Rwenzori region.

Previous commanders include Brig Gen Moses Kwikiriza and Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

The fully-fledged division will have its headquarters at Muhooti Barracks in Kabarole District.

The division stretches from Katunguru in Kasese district to Mubende and Kyegegwa districts, which areas were previously under the command of the second infantry division, headquartered in Mbarara.

With the motto of , “We scale the heights”, the UPDF Mountain Division’s badge has a picture of an eagle soaring high above a mountain with a blue and white background denoting the sky.