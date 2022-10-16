Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has launched the land management handbook for local and political leaders in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA), a tool aimed at guiding the leaders on how to address land related issues.

The handbook summarises land laws and policies, land ownership, family relationships and land rights, transactions on land and documentation, land acquisition, resolving land disputes and evictions among others.

The research-based handbook, published by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FEZ) foundation in collaboration with Makerere University, aims at equipping leaders with knowledge of various critical land management issues ranging from land evictions, land registration and land acquisition processes among others.

Lukwago thanked the FEZ for simplifying laws relating to Land which is characterised by conflicting interests and intricacies, saying that the handbook is a value addition in addressing the challenges.

He stated that every new legislation has served the purpose of further complicating matters relating to land citing an example of the Land Reform Decree (1975), further stating that it’s important for the masses to be conscientious and leaders to be knowledgeable on land matters.

Lukwago said this land management handbook is an important tool for technical executives, political leaders and ordinary citizens in the greater Kampala metropolitan area.

About the book

The handbook’s development was largely triggered by a perceived need to equip new political office holders with land management and administration knowledge, which is required for better service delivery in the land-related aspects of their respective constituencies.

The handbook provides its readers with an insight into the various working terminologies used in the five most common spheres of land management.

It discusses: land ownership, describing who can own land, rights and interests in land, land transactions including compulsory land acquisition and the attendant requirements of valuation, family land-related aspects and protection of one’s land.