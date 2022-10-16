Government has called off its planned retreat at the National Leadership Institute(NALI) in Kyankwanzi over Ebola, President Museveni has said.

“We were going to have a government retreat in Kyankwanzi but Ministry of Health recommended we wait so as not to bring so many people together. They said if we have a single case, we would have to put the whole government in quarantine,” Museveni said on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president who was addressing the nation on the situation of Ebola virus said it wouldn’t make sense to hold the retreat and the worse comes to worst when there is a case of Ebola and the entire cabinet is put under quarantine which would see work stall.

Quoting the advice of the health ministry, the president said it is better the retreat is called off for now.

“It would mean that over 400 ministers and other civil servants are asked to stay in Kyankwanzi in quarantine. How would government business then move? Although I so much wanted the retreat and was looking forward to it, basing on the advice of the Ministry of Health, we have decided to postpone it.”

According to the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda, the retreat was set to start today, Sunday, October, 16 but noted a new date for the same will be communicated.

The development comes at a time when government imposed a lockdown in the two high risk districts of Mubende and Kassanda over Ebola for the next 21 days.

President Museveni announced the lockdown and curfew on Saturday evening.

“There is will be no movement in and out of Mubende and Kassanda. There will also be curfew in Mubende and Kasanda districts starting from 7 pm to 6 am in the morning. During the day you can move but within your district and at night you stay in your compound,” Museveni said.

He said because Mubende and Kassanda is at the heart of Uganda, there is need to avoid blocking people passing through the districts.

“Public and private vehicles crossing through Mubende and Kassanda districts are permitted to move with police clearance but not permitted to stop and pick people. Don’t stop but just drive through. Don’t drop or pick anybody.”

He said cargo trucks with one driver and turn boy will be allowed to drop goods in the two districts, adding that these will only do it during the day.

“They will leave the two districts by 5pm and will not be allowed to sleep in there. If you do, you will stay there for the next 21 days.”

He directed that all places of worship , bars, places of entertainment, cinema halls, gyms and saunas are closed in the two districts whereas all burials whether of Ebola or not will be done by specific burial teams.

According to the president, the move to have a lockdown and curfew in the two districts was necessitated by failure of locals to adhere to directives and advice by the Ministry of Health.

“This was very easy to stop if the people of the other village had listened. I told people stay home but you hear one went to Luweero and then to Kampala. He died. Another one has gone to Kibuku.”

Uganda currently has 58 confirmed cases of Ebola since its outbreak last month and 19 deaths.