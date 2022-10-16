The Minister of State for Information, Communication and Technology, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, has praised President Museveni for assenting to the controversial Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill 2022, saying this will be good for the country.

“The Computer Misuse Act will ensure data privacy and protection. I commend H.E Kaguta Museveni and members of Parliament for the great stride,” she tweeted.

Couple of days ago President Museveni passed the controversial Computer Misuse Bill to make it law in Uganda.

Human rights groups and a section of Ugandans have since their dismay at the President’s assent to the controversial bill, and vowed to challenge the legislation in courts of law.

According to the law, recording of a person’s voice or video without permission, or unauthorized access to their personal information, and seeks to render a person convicted under the proposed law ineligible for public or elective office for a decade and imposes a fine of Shs15 million or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both.

The law has been criticised by members of the public but its author Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central MP, recently defended it saying it will regulate social media and other media platforms especially when it comes to propagating fake news.

Nsereko said the law will make people who want to take up leadership positions responsible and discourage them from sending and publishing malicious, fake, and derogatory messages.

The Computer Misuse Act introduces punitive measures against Internet users who send malicious and unsolicited information as well as share information about children without the consent of their parents or guardians.

It also criminalises writing, sending or sharing of any information through a computer, which is likely to ridicule, degrade or demean another person, group of persons, tribe, ethnicity, religion, or gender; create divisions among persons, a tribe, an ethnicity, a religion or gender; and or, promote hostility against a person, group of persons, a tribe, an ethnicity group, a religion or gender.