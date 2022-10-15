Recruitment into the Uganda Police Force for probation constables(PPC) has been scheduled to begin on Monday, October, 19 in various parts of the country.

Last month, police suspended the recruitment exercise but according to the latest statement, the exercise is now cleared to happen with interviews set for Monday.

“ The interviews will include fitness test, aptitude test, oral test, medical examination and a driving test for those who applied to join the force as drivers . All shortlisted candidates are required to come with original national identity cards, original academic documents, original driving licence for those who applied for the position of PPC driver,” the police statement reads in part.

“Interviews of applicants shortlisted for the position of PPC-general duties will be conducted at designated regional recruitment centers .All shortlisted applicants are required to report at the respective recruitment centers by 8am.”

Police recently said it seeks to recruit 1000 probation constables .

Below are the lists of shortlisted candidates set for interviews.

List of shortlisted PPCs-general duties:

https://www.upf.go.ug/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PPC-GENERAL-DUTIES-1.pdf?x89335

List of shortlisted PPCs-drivers

https://www.upf.go.ug/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PPC-DRIVERS.pdf?x89335

The dates for interviews

https://www.upf.go.ug/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/UGANDA-POLICE-INTERVIEWS.docx?x89335