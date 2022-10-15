President Museveni has been awarded with the prestigious Person of the Year Award from London- Based Energy Year Publication for his “exceptional leadership in unlocking the country’s oil potential.”

In an event that took place at State House, Entebbe yesterday, Friday, the award was presented by the Global Government Relations Director, Brindusa Negrea who had paid a courtesy call on the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was in reference to the Energy Year’s latest edition on Uganda’s progressing energy industry.

Museveni appreciated Energy Year Publication for recognising his able and exceptional leadership.

“Thank you for recognising my efforts in steering Uganda’s development,” Museveni acknowledged.

Negrea said Museveni was given the award in appreciation for the many developmental milestones orchestrated by his administration in unlocking of Uganda’s oil potential.

She observed that the international community is closely monitoring the next steps in Uganda’s journey to the first oil in 2025.