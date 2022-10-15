The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide support to African countries hit by food price rises, the institution’s Africa head Abebe Aemro Selassie has said.

“The surge in food prices has meant that there are a lot of people that have become food insecure.

“Global economic issues have also become difficult. Access to financing has dried up,” he told Focus on Africa, the BBC’s flagship radio programme for the continent.

“Countries have been hit much worse than we expected.”

Responding to criticism from listeners that the IMF imposes programmes seeking its help, Mr Abebe defended the IMF’s record.

“This is not your grandfather’s IMF,” he said adding that solutions are not brought in from outside and African ministers know they now have agency when dealing with the IMF.

Source: BBC