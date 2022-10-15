Halloween celebrations are usually defined by the nighttime, bizarre and scary costumes, and snacks.

This year, Bell Lager is bringing a Mpola Enjoyments twist to the upcoming Afro-Halloween edition of Roast and Rhyme at Jahazi Pier Munyoyo.

Mpola Enjoyments is a new way of having fun in unique and unconventional ways defined by chill vibes with friends, roasted meat and ice-cold Bell Lager anytime, anywhere.

Happening on October, 30, 2022, this will be the last edition of the quarterly picnic experience by the lake, and a celebration of Uganda’s love for roasted meat, live music and coming together with friends and family.

Unlike the rest, this edition will feature African artefacts and Halloween-themed décor to portray an Afrocentric Halloween vibe for the revellers.

The experience will also feature a mini carnival with a variety of games, a themed food section, Bell Lager cocktail bars, a photo booth, a roasting area, and of course live Ugandan music for groups of friends or family to enjoy.

According to the organisers, anyone will be welcome to take part in the open mic karaoke sessions and lovers of meat will be challenged to a grilling competition that will see the winners walk away with Bell Lager hampers.

“This edition of Roast and Rhyme presents a great opportunity for us to engage our revellers in an exciting experience that merges Halloween with Mpola Enjoyments. As usual, we will go out of our way to ensure that our consumers enjoy a chill afternoon and evening with those closest to them, with a great Halloween experience, some Nyama and cold Bell Lager,” said Edgar Kihumuro, the acting Bell Lager brand manager.