Barely a week after getting instructions for representation, another set of lawyers has thrown in the towel from representing jailed Kampala socialite, Charles Olim, also known as Sipapa.

Wameli and Company Advocates on Tuesday, October, 11, 2022 told court that they had been given instructions to represent the city socialite together with his wife, Shamilah Nakiyimba in the case of robbery of shs1.6 billion from a South Sudanese national.

However, in a twist of events, the lawyers have filed a notice to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Makindye Residents State Attorney and the accused informing them of their withdrawal from representing the jailed socialite.

“All matters connected to the same should be served on the accused persons personally or their new lawyers, if any,” the lawyers from Wameli and Company Advocates wrote.

Lawyer Anthony Wameli who is the head of the legal department for the opposition National Unity Platform separately said they could not represent Sipapa who also terrorized the party.

“Sipapa carried out many violent and illegal acts on members of the National Unity Platform and People Power. Representing him puts me and my law firm in a conflicting position.”

In September, 2020, Sipapa who was travelling in a convoy of vehicles fired live bullets towards NUP headquarters in Kamwokya and allegedly injured some party members.

He had earlier on August 30 done a similar act of provoking the opposition party supporters.

According to Wameli, instructions for representation had been received by his colleague in the law firm, Geoffrey Turyamusiima who was not well versed with the background of the “terror” caused by Sipapa towards NUP and its members.

Charges

Sipapa and his wife, Shamilah Nakiyimba face charges related to aggravated robbery contrary to section 285and 286 of the Penal Code Act.

It is alleged that Charles Olim, 33, a businessman dealing in gold, cars and music promotion, together with Nakiyimba, a designer and others still at large on the night of August ,29, 2022, at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division robbed a one Jacob Arok Mul and Mary Ateng of $429, 000, mobile phones, TV set, an apple MacBook and immediately before or after using a substance on their victims which rendered them unconscious.

He is expected to return to court on November, 10, 2022.