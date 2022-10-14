Two former opposition MPs have crossed to the NRM accusing opposition of lacking clear Ideology among other reasons.

The two MPs were officially received by the Secretary-General, Richard Todwong, at the party headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala.

They are: Caxton Etii, who represented Erute South in Lira district on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), and Kenneth Eitungunane from Soroti county.

In his message to the new coverts,Todwong said it was exciting to get new people joining the party because it adds to their strength.

“These are well-qualified people, and the party hopes to hugely benefit from their contributions,”he said.

He stated that the party will always be available to provide guidance and relevant support to converts as they aspire to transform the lives of their communities.

Eitunganane said he joined NRM in the realisation that the party has better plans for improving people’s lives through programs like the parish development model.

“My desire to join the mass party is due to its clear core ideological principles of nationalism, pan-Africanism, democracy, and socio-economic transformation as compared to the opposition parties,”he said.

Etii commended President Museveni and the secretariat leadership for embracing and offering a platform for everyone to shine.

The director of mobilisation at the NRM secretariat, Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, said the party’s doors are open to whoever wants to join if they cherish its clear ideologies.

“I believe my brothers have chosen to associate with us on the conviction that the party has foundations and pillars which for decades have held Ugandans together,” Seninde said.