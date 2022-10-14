Chad’s veteran opposition politician Saleh Kebzabo has defended his decision to serve as prime minister in military ruler Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby’s new government.

“I trust him. He’s a young man who believes in democracy,” Mr Kebzabo said, in an interview with Focus on Africa, the BBC’s flagship radio programme for the continent.

The 75-year-old Mr Kebzabo’s appointment came after Gen Déby was declared interim president for the next two years.

“I didn’t decide. He asked me to take it. In a position like this, you can’t say no because you are called to be in the service of your country at a very high level,” Mr Kebzabo told Focus on Africa’s Hassan Arouni.

Mr Kebzabo added that the military was no longer in power, and he would quit the government if Gen Déby reneged on his commitment to lead Chad to democratic elections.

Gen Déby assumed power in April last year after his father was killed in battle against rebel forces.

Source: BBC