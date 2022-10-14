Police in Mbarara district is holding one of its own for attempting to kill his commander in a night shootout.

The suspect under custody is identified as Number 55288 PC Vincent Mukundane a police officer attached to Kashare Police Post.

According to the Rwizi regional spokesperson Samson Kasasira, the suspect attempted to kill the Officer In Charge of the Police Post No.25907 SGT Bonifance Muhoozi aged 53 years at around midnight while he was sleeping hence sustaining serious injuries

“PC Vincent Mukundane at the time of shooting was from the trading centre drunk and asked SGT Muhoozi to open his door which he hesitated to do and what followed was discharge of 20 bullets on his door leaving him with serious injuries,” Kasasira confirmed to the Nile Post.

However, The cause of the shooting has not been established yet but the spokesperson said the gun number UG Pol.56-131000517 has been recovered and the victim was rushed to Mbarara regional referral hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect is facing charges of attempting murder.