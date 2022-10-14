The leader of the National Unity platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has challenged the government to ensure it brings home hundreds of Ugandans that are stuck in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).

This follows the UAE’s cancellation of a fundraiser organised by Kyagulanyi last week aimed at raising money for the stranded Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi accused government of not doing enough to return hundreds of stuck Ugandans seeking to return home.

“The government of Mr Museveni is paying a deaf ear and a blind eye to our brothers and sisters abroad”,Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi also spoke against the continued trial of NUP supporters before the General Court Martial saying it was an abuse of the law.

He distanced himself from the incarcerated ADF leader Jamilu Mukulu.

Kyagulanyi recently urged government to speed up the trial of Mukulu who has been in detention for seven years, a move that was criticised by some people in government.