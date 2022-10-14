Kenyan lawyer Paul Mwangi has lodged a petition at the High Court to challenge a cabinet decision to reverse a 10-year ban on genetically modified (GM) crops.

In the suit, he argues that the lifting of the ban removes regulatory barriers that subjected all foods introduced into the market to safety checks and these could expose Kenyans and the environment to a wide range of risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Mwangi says the decision was rushed and could disadvantage small-scale farmers, while benefiting multinational seed corporations.

The government has defended the decision saying it is meant to address food insecurity and perennial droughts.

Food scientists says GM crops are resistant to drought, pests and give higher yields.

In 2019, the Kenya government approved genetically enhanced cotton hybrids which are resistant to the African bollworm pests.

The move was aimed at revamping the production of textiles and apparels which benefits the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

Source: BBC