President Yoweri Museveni , the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, has ordered First Son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to back off making political statements on social media, particularly Twitter, Nile Post exclusively reveals.

Museveni said he held a discussion with Muhoozi and ordered him to stop involving himself in partisan issues in Uganda or other countries.

“If he was tweeting on sports — things which are not controversial — that would not be a problem; but to talk about other countries or even the partisan politics of Uganda, that he must not do,” an unequivocal Museveni stated.

He said Muhoozi needed to be careful with what he tweets.

He reiterated a position earlier captured in his apology to Kenya, saying Muhoozi has done so much good, and his sole misstep in this instance should not be held against him.

For over 50 years, Museveni said, it has been the practice of the NRM to recognize the good among its cadres while suppressing their wrongs.

According to the president, the army has previously had to choose between good war commanders who are drunkards, and “that humble lot”.

“When you go for war, such soldiers are the ones that know how to shoot, but you don’t go with priests. You find that the ones who look polite are the ones that go hiding around,” Museveni said.

Indeed , when Nile Post checked the normally busy Twitter timeline of General Muhoozi, there was limited activity. After a lull of two days, he had only tweeted about a planned visit to what he described as his true motherland – Tanzania.

At the start of this month, Muhoozi sent out a series of provocative messages on Twitter, including proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda, and offering to marry Italy’s next leader.

Muhoozi asked his more than 600,000 Twitter followers how many cows should be offered as bride price for Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing politician expected to be named Italy’s Prime Minister this month.

Muhoozi continues to make strides among the youth, and prominent among his mobilization tools are the birthday celebrations frequently held in his honour across the country. The president has previously lauded Muhoozi for using his birthday fetes to counter allegations by the opposition that NRM had lost support among the youth.

