East African marketing legend Lenny Nganga has urged Ugandan marketers and media to shift and rethink marketing for tomorrow today.

Nganga who is the CEO of Omnicom Media Group East Africa, which comprises the global media agencies PHD and OMD, was speaking at an industry event held this Wednesday October 12, at Kabira Country Club in Kampala to launch PHD’s latest thought leadership publication, Shift | A Marketing Rethink in Uganda.

The book sets out to help marketers, media, and agencies rethink the way that they structure their marketing now and into the future. It looks at the wave of complexity that has built up over the last decade with the resultant midlife crises it has caused in marketing and looks ahead at how marketing has changed, and will continue to evolve, the implications for talent, and the new functions that are likely to emerge over the next five to 10 years.

“Advancements in data and technology, combined with the disruption of a global pandemic, have radically reorganised the world of marketing communications,” Nganga noted.

“As an industry, we must work smart to get ahead of the change and stop just responding to it and this is the ambition of Shift. Shift looks at where we have just been and where we are heading,” he added.

Mark Holden, PHD Worldwide Strategy and Planning Director and lead author carried out interviews, and curated content from some of the most renowned global leaders and innovative thinkers in marketing communications including Mark Ritson, Les Binet, Byron Sharp, Dave Trott as well as leading global marketers such as Diageo, Unilever, Volkswagenr, Audi and HSBC.

ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

Shift takes readers through a marketing communications journey and covers topics such as:

That Wave of Complexity, which looks back at the last decade and the remarkable changes driven by an explosion of digital touchpoints.

A Marketing Midlife Crisis, which explores the growth pains felt by marketers and agencies and the resultant effect it is having on the business of marketing today.

Building a New Ecosystem, which sets out a logical basis for where marketing functions best sit.

A People-Shaped Future, which attempts to apply the same level of precision thinking to our talent as we have been applying to marketing and technology.

Anticipating Tomorrow, which peers into the near future to understand how marketing functions change over time and predicts how marketing could change over the next five to 10 years.