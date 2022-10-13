By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Police in Sembabule are hunting for a Fuso truck and its driver who allegedly knocked down four people, leaving two of them dead on Wednesday evening.

The pair met their death at Lwemirondo in Mabindo sub-county as they were riding via Sembabule-Masaka highway.

They were riding on a motorcycle Bajaj boxer number UFA 195J red in colour with one other who sustained with minor injuries.

Nile post has learnt that the trio were from Kyeera Sub-county.

According to eye witnesses, Fuso driver also knocked down another boy who was standing on the roadside and sustained serious injuries.

The witness said, “The deceased’s boda boda was in front of the Fuso truck when the driver tried to overtake. Instead he knocked them and while trying tor regain control, knocked a pedestrian who was by the side of the road.”

Sembabule district chairperson Patrick Nkalubo, who visited the scene, condemned the truck driver and cautioned road users on adherence to rules and regulations of road safety.

Sembabule has recorded a series of serious accidents in the last three months claiming lives of over 10 people.