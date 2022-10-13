A concerned citizen and parent has written to the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) seeking punishment for a primary school teacher who is behind the filming of two pupils engaging in sexual intercourse.

In a letter dated October 12th 2022, the concerned citizen who did not identify themselves insists that they have interacted with a video on social media showing pupils aged between 5-10 years being questioned by their teacher on camera.

The video by Nile Post shows the pupils responding to reprimands and commands from the teacher who, while holding a stick, orders them to repeat the process by process.

“Repeat and do what you were doing exactly,” the teacher shouts in the local dialect as she ensures the pupils go through the phases.

According to the concerned citizen, it is wrong for the pupils to have engaged in such acts initially, however, it is even worse that the teacher recorded them on camera to demonstrate and later shared the same on social media.

“I am here to complain about the act of the teacher whom we expect to be professional for her conduct of recording those pupils and distributing such videos because it harms the minors and their future,” the concerned citizen notes.

The concerned citizen wants the Teachers Body to investigate the circumstances and bring the teacher to book.

“She could have used other means to bring those kids to order other than recording them,” the concerned citizen continues.

It is not clear where the school is located or what school it is, but gauging by the environment and language in the video, it indeed was recorded in Uganda.