Old Kampala Hospital has refuted allegations of harvesting a client’s kidney without his consent.

This week, the hospital came under fire after Muhammad Kabanda, a trader at Owino Market accused the health facility of ’illegally’ extracting his kidney during an operation.

However, speaking to NBS Television, the hospital spokesperson, Ann Katulege has admitted knowing Kabanda as their former client but denied allegations that medics at the hospital removed his kidney.

“Yes, I know Mr Muhammad Kabanda because he was our former client here, he came with a head injury and he was worked on. We deny the allegations for now because the case is under investigation and we are being cooperative with the Police and Uganda Medical and and Dental Practitioners Council. For now, we can’t comment any more information about that as it is still under investigation,” Katulege told NBS on Thursday.

She asserted that for now, the hospital is working with police and the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Association Council to assertain the truth behind Kabanda’s allegations.

”The final scans and results will be taken from Uganda Medical and Dental Practioners Association Council because they are the ones who do a neutral investigation. So, untill then, we are still waiting for them to be called in and then police will handle the case from there. For now, we can’t comment any more information,” katulege asserted.

Kabanda, 25, alleges that after getting involved in a motorcycle accident along Lukuli road, on September 24, he was rushed to Old Kampala Hospital where the doctors conducted an operation on his head, the following day.

However, he says that after coming out of the theatre, he was convinced that something was not right after discovering that he had incisions on his lower left part of the abdomen.

”Upon coming out of the theatre, I asked the doctor why I had incisions and bandages wrapped around my lower left abdomen area and he told me they had plucked some part off the area to use it on the injured part of the head. This left me confused,” kabanda told NBS Television.

According to Kabanda, the growing suspicion prompted him to visit three different hospitals, including Malcom, Mulago and Mengo to unravel the truth.

He alleges that doctors from all the three hospitals told him that his left kidney was missing.

Meanwhile, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, on Tuesday confirmed that they had launched investigations into the matter.