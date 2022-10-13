Kawolo hospital in Lugazi, Buikwe district is stuck with two bodies of a mother and baby who died in an accident on Wednesday night.

According to Sezibwa regional police, the deceased were knocked by a tractor carrying sugarcane at Kinyoro road in Lugazi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the Nile Post, Hellen Butoto, the police regional spokesperson said that up now the victims have not yet been identified and no one has reported to police.

“The tractor registration number UAP 460C / UAD 591Q New Holland after knocking a pedestrian dead drove away but our officer indentified as PC Mugoya attached to traffic and other residents followed it up to Geregere village and impounded it,” she said.

The driver was immediately arrested and is under custody at Lugazi police station pending trial.

The tractor which belongs to SCOUL was offloaded and is currently parked at police as inquries are underway.