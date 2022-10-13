The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has pledged Parliament’s support to the Kiira Motors Corporation(KMC) that is currently constructing a vehicle plant at Jinja Industrial Park.

Tayebwa made the remarks after Paul Isaac Musasizi, the KMC chief executive officer, said the completion of the first phase of the project had been delayed due to inadequate funding, among other factors.

Kiira Motors Corporation has built synergies with the private sector and development partners to explore sustainable multisectoral backward, forward, and lateral linkages which are pivotal in promoting local content participation in building the Indigenous Motor Vehicle Industry in Uganda.

Musasizi said the establishment of the Kiira vehicle plant will catapult Kiira Motors Corporation to a sustainable growth trajectory cognizant of the disruptive industry vehicle technologies including connected, autonomous, shared, and electric vehicle technologies.

The first phase of the plant facilities includes an assembly shop, a warehouse, in-plant circulation roads, perimeter fence, waste water treatment plant, site drainage and utility distribution.

The construction is being undertaken by UPDF through National Enterprise Corporation and supervised by Makerere University consultants.

Tayebwa pledged that Parliament would do all that it takes to ensure successful completion of the vehicle plant.

“This project still needs more support and it shouldn’t be a project which is only championed by the president alone but by all of us,” the deputy speaker said.

President Museveni recently directed that Shs 141 billion be given to Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) to complete the building of their vehicle plant project.

Kiira Motors Corporation is working with Tondeka Metro, RentCo Africa, and Golden Dragon as the technology partner to produce 30,000 buses at the Kiira vehicle plant for the regional market, with 65% of the parts and components locally sourced by 2030.