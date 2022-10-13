The government through the finance ministry, on Tuesday launched the first ever Insurance Appeals Tribunal, an appellate body that will address grievances in the insurance industry.

Accordingly, the body has the mandate to review decisions made by the Complaints Bureau of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

Speaking at the launch at Mestil Hotel, the chairperson of the tribunal, Ritah Namakiika Nangono said that the tribunal will act as an avenue to appeal decisions made by the regulatory authority.

”You first have to go to the IRA, they have a complaints bureau and if the authority takes a decision and you’re not happy with it, then you can come to the tribunal within 30 days. That’s one of the categories of the uses of the tribunal,” Nangono said.

She added that this will help in solving disputes between customers and insurers, something she said will in the end create confidence in the insurance industry.

“So, we believe that this is a very important step for the industry because as you all know we have issues of confidence and trust in insurance companies. So, please don’t be aggrieved with the decision if your claim has not been paid. Kindly reach first the IRA for adjudication of your complaint but if you’re not happy with Authority decision then you come to the tribunal,” Nangono said.

Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the Chief Executive Officer of IRA, observed that the tribunal will provide an independent and impartial dispute resolution given the mandate that has been bestowed upon it by the law.

”The Appeals Tribunal will definitely go a long way to enhancing trust and confidence in the insurance complaints management mechanism. As a regulator, one of our core functions is policyholder protection. Among other things, we receive and give rulings on complaints,” Lubega said.

He added, “We are optimistic that with the Appeals Tribunal in place to provide a quality assurance check, the public’s confidence in the entire process will be enhanced.”

He appealed to the public to make use of this new development which has been put in place by the Insurance Act to ensure fairness in the insurance sector.

The State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi who was represented by Lubega expressed optimism that the creation of the tribunal will end disputes that have for long been there among the sector players.

“The law has set timelines within which disputes must be settled. Since the Tribunal was set up in March, it has already handled on appeal. I commend the members for the service,” the minister said.

Musasizi also pledged government’s support in terms of facilitation and staffing.