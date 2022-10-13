Lately, Ugandan filmmakers are beginning to up their game in various ways, among which is identifying some fresh stories, yet maintaining a local touch.

In the same regard, newly established film production house – Afriwood Studios, will, on November 11, at the National Theatre, premiere it’s maiden feature film – Mania; a legal, love drama.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker – Samuel Savoir Kizito and produced by budding filmmakers – Gracie Genevieve Tusiime and Angel Toni Acer.

In the film, actor Angel Toni Acer, who acts as Emma, is convicted of a crime he never committed in a bid to save his sister – Ella, who gets caught up in a murder mystery that claims the life of her obsessive friend Caren and his girlfriend Vicky. William, his best friend, tries his best to bail him out.

According to Tusiime, the main theme of the story is driven by obsession and mental disorder, which is portrayed through the manic character of Caren, one of the main characters, hence the title – Mania.

Tusiime adds that in the film, the story seeks not only to entertain the audience, but

rather make them grow and see the reality of life and how to deal with it on their journey to discover their purpose; who they are and who they want to be.

So far, Mania has received nomination from South Africa’s UGU Film Festival and three other international selections.