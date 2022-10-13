The ministers of Health and government representatives from 9 African countries have agreed on joint measures to stop the potential spread of the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak in Uganda and beyond its borders.

An assessment conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) found that the risk of the Sudan ebola virus spreading to neighbouring countries was high due to cross border movements between Uganda and other countries.

The population is mobile due to trade, social and cultural connections. In addition, the country hosts many refugees who continue to keep ties with their countries of origin.

The meeting was attended by ministers from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda who endorsed key measures to prevent the cross-border spread of the Sudan ebola virus.

These include; disease surveillance, contact tracing and monitoring, prompt alert notification, information sharing and joint training of emergency responders, as well as carrying out simulation exercises to enhance preparedness and response.

“Uganda has experience in managing epidemics and since the beginning of this Ebola outbreak, with the support of our partners, we have taken measures to limit the transmission of the disease. Sharing experience and strengthening collaboration between our countries will enable us to respond quickly and efficiently to health emergencies affecting our countries,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s minister of Health.

Uganda declared an outbreak of the Sudan ebola virus on September 20 2022, marking the first time this species – one of the six under the Ebola virus genus was detected in the country since 2012.

The ministers of Health also agreed on joint plans to carry out cross-border readiness, including raising public awareness and conducting community engagement campaigns. They also agreed to the rapid cross-border deployment of medical personnel to tackle the disease.

As no effective vaccine against the Sudan ebola virus has been licensed yet, Ugandan health authorities have focused on supportive care for confirmed cases alongside stepping up testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control, as well as collaborating with communities to support disease prevention measures.