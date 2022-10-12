Government has tasked sector players to comply with standardisation guidelines set by Uganda Tourism Board(UTB) to make the sector more competitive globally.

State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra also assured tourists that the country is safe despite isolated cases of Ebola.

Mugarra made the remarks while launching training on quality assurance and the Ekkula Awards, which recognise the contributions of different stakeholders in the tourism sector’s recovery.

Mugarra said that the award ceremony whose theme is ‘Rethinking Tourism and Promotion of Green Initiatives, will take place on December 1 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, with special focus on the Sustainable Development Goals Journey to 2030.

He said this will be on how the tourism sector can contribute towards the implementation and achievement of the 17 SDGs; aiming to inspire governments, policymakers and tourism companies to incorporate relevant aspects of the SDGs into policy and financing frameworks as well as business operations and investments.

“Unlike the previous awarding ceremonies, this years’ Ekkula Tourism awards will involve regional quality assurance and sustainability training workshops, intended to improve service delivery by impacting basic tourism skills across the value chain,” he said.

The first regional expo will take place on the October 14 2022 in Mbale, Gulu on the 21st of October 21, 2022, and in Fort Portal on October 28.

The last wrokshop will take place in Kampala onNovember 4.

Ekkula Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards is a private sector driven tourism initiative aimed at promoting tourism through training, recognising, awarding and subsequently motivating key stakeholders in the tourism industry annually.

Currently, the awards are in their 5th edition after an absence of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The coordinators of this initiative have shared the set categories and criteria of the Ekkula awarding process.