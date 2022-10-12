My name is Anna, a bubbly beautiful girl. My addiction to food cost me a boyfriend. Read on.

After months of dating, my boyfriend finally decided to introduce me to his family.

The occasion was his uncle’s birthday and he wanted to take me to the party and introduce me to his relatives. It’s not like I am not a wife material , the only problem is that I love food too much especially food from parties. It’s not because of poverty, I just can’t control myself when it comes to food.

Before leaving the house, I made sure I went prepared [to eat].

My boyfriend and I got to the party late. He looked for a seat for me under the tent and went inside.

I didn’t like my seat because it wasn’t in a strategic position.

Few minutes later, my boyfriend came to inform me that he’d be stepping out to run an errand. He apologised and left.

I was so happy. “It’s time to strategize for food” I declared.

I moved from my seat to another tent where I saw two big coolers at the front. I sat down ready for business.

They started sharing food and they skipped me. I was already boiling with anger and hunger. I looked at my previous tent and they were already eating. I decided to go back there.

I sat down impatiently. It was close to my turn when they said “food is over.” Ahhhh!

I went to one corner and started crying. I was still crying when I saw some people scrambling for takeaway food. With full speed, I went there.

I was pushing everyone with force. During the process, a plate of rice poured on my body. That didn’t make me stop. I continued my hustling.

To calm the situation, they asked us to form a line. I quickly positioned myself close to the front of the line. I was still standing when I heard someone whisper to my ears.

“Don’t tell anyone you came with me. Just go home from here and make sure you block my number.”

I looked back, it was my boyfriend who has been looking for me everywhere.

He had dumped me there and then because of food!

What did I do wrong?