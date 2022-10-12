Lowena Rachel Nankya, the student whose jaws were split and most of her teeth knocked out during an enforcement exercise against vendors at Old Kampala, has asked those that condemned her to such a situation to ensure she gets back her “teeth”.

Lowena appeared in a private protest alongside well-wishers holding placards with her written demands- TEETH.

She was shot with a rubber bullet in the mouth in March 2020 while KCCA enforcers tried to evict vendors and hawkers near the Old Taxi Park.

Following the shooting, Lowena, had her face deformed, her jaws split and a good amount of her dental work destroyed.

She was consequently rushed to Mulago hospital where she was managed until she was completely out of danger. However, she still required a whole facial surgery and a new set of teeth which she now demands from the Police and KCCA.

Lowena’s family has previously asked that KCCA and Police compensate them with at least Shs1billion but that has not happened.

In a statement by KCCA earlier, they indicated that such compensation could not be handled unless a thorough investigation was arrived at while police insisted that the officers who were responsible for Lowena’s shooting had been suspended.