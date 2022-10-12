Eric Sakwa, the former Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), has been acquitted of all three charges, including manslaughter.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Jinja Chief Magistrate Jude Muwone stated that the court found no prima facie case that required Sakwa to be put on defense on all three counts.

“I accordingly find A1 (Sakwa) and A2 (Simba Mohammed alias Meddie) not guilty and thereby acquit them of the offence of manslaughter contrary to section 187 (1) and malicious damage to property…,”court ruled.

“I therefore set them free unless they are lawfully held on other charges.”

Sakwa told NBS Television on Wednesday, following his acquittal, that he is now considering how he can continue to help the country.

“They have brought six different RDCs since I left, with some serving for only two months.”

“I forgive everyone who falsely accused me,” he said. “I simply want to serve my country.”

In April 2020, Sakwa, who was the Jinja RDC was accused of using an iron hand while implementing the presidential guidelines on containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecution alleged that Sakwa, (then 38), together with Bazimbyewa Bumali, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja between March 22 and April 17 2020 at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

It was also alleged that Sakwa together with his accomplices stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.

Manslaughter carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment on conviction.