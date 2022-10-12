Bongobongo Uganda, Quick Venture Limited’s online sports betting and casino arm, has invested shs 500 million in helping to solve youth unemployment in Lira through environmental conservation and financial empowerment of their customers.

The company stated that they intend to advocate for responsible gaming as well as expand their corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the coming months to ensure that sports betting and online gaming remain socially responsible and enjoyable activities.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility activities that coincide with the international customer service week, we are going to dig a borehole, plant 1200 trees all over Lira with the support of the local community and hand over the Dewilo fish farm. The Lira CSR project is worth shs 500 million,” Bongobongo Uganda country manager Felix Owilo told this website.

The Dewilo fish farm, according to Owilo consists of 20 ponds that will provide over 100,000 fish annually at full capacity.

“The fish farm employs the locals at various levels right from digging the ponds. Fish is one of the big exports and so the fish farm will not only employ the locals but also enrich the environment, and train locals in fish farming,” Owilo added.

Andrew Kitamirike, the marketing manager of Bongobongo Uganda stated that the Dewilo fish farm is just one of the many projects they have within Uganda.

He encouraged the youth to embrace the tree-planting drive and to learn from the fish farm because they will be able to earn a living.

Kitamirike requested the government not to levy taxes on animal feeds as this will hike the costs of operation for farmers.

The LC 1 chairperson Amuca, Walter Okabo said the is a pioneer community project and residents are very grateful to Bongbongo Uganda for gifting them Dewilo fish farm.

“The fish farm is going to bring us tourists from other villages that need to learn fish farming. Nutrition issues will be tackled since fish will be affordable and readily available within the community,” he said.

Acayo Fiona, Dewilo Fish farm CEO said that they started the project in 2018 and to see the farm transform from a bush to a farm with 20 ponds is a dream come true.

“I am so grateful to Bongobongo for believing in and investing in the Dewilo fish farm project, benefiting many locals, especially the women. In the community,” Acayo said.

Alex Enyang, deputy director of research, vetting, and profiling in the President’s office, encouraged the locals to use the project to gain knowledge on fish farming and improve their lives while officially handing over the Dewilo farm project and the donated items, which included fish feeds, tree seedlings, and solar powered security cameras.