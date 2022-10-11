The newly approved commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Simeo Nsubuga has assured that he will be at the forefront of championing human rights in the country.

Nsubuga made the remarks shortly after appearing before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee for vetting.

Nsubuga, a former police spokesperson committed to work towards a society where everyone’s rights are respected.

“I want to assure all Ugandans in general and the people of Kassanda South constituency in particular that I will be on the forefront in promoting, protecting and observing the rights of the people of Uganda as the constitution requires,” he said.

He thanked President Museveni for the confidence and trust he had bestowed upon him by appointing him to such a sensitive office.

Nsubuga, a professional teacher was trounced in the 2021 parliamentary elections in Kassanda South. He had represented the constituency since 2016.

He was one of the vocal proponents of the removal of the presidential age limit in the run up to the 2021 elections.

His appointment can be viewed as a reward from Museveni to one of his loyal cadres .

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) was established under the 1995 Constitution to among others investigate, at its own initiative or on a complaint made by any person or group of persons against the violation of any human right, visit jails, prisons, and places of detention or related facilities with a view of assessing and inspecting conditions of the inmates and make recommendations and also establish a continuing programme of research, education and information to enhance respect of human rights;