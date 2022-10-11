Makerere University Business School (MUBS) emerged the winners of the 6th UDA National inter University skills Expo, Poetry & Debate Championship hosted by Kyambogo university from 5th to 7th October, 2022 and with support from Uganda Bio-Diversity Fund, SOLIDARIDAD Network, Kampala Capital City Authority, National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The 6th UDA National Inter-University Championship is a tournament conceived by the Uganda Dialogue Arena (UDA) to promote debate, public speaking, career guidance and skills exhibition among Ugandan university students and the youths in general. This tournament was also inspired by the successes of the past tournaments that UDA has organised nationwide both at tertiary and secondary school levels since its inception in 2011. This year’s event was about CLIMATE CHANGE and run under the theme “Climate Change and the Environment: Youth Voices and Actions on Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 and the British Parliamentary Debate Format was used during the debate.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) through their lethal intellectuals Arinaitwe Daphine and Wanjiru Melvin delivered the much coveted title to the Nakawa based giant. The International University of East Africa (IUEA) were the First Runners Up after a spirited fight through their top brass Arinaitwe Survival and Rutendo Moyo.

Mugoya Ashraf Harid from IUIU emerged the Best Male Speaker while Ayebare Denis emerged the Overall Best Speaker. The hosts, Kyambogo University in a show of might had their to marksman Okwiri Stephen Ongia bring the Poetry title home.

Exhibitions ranged from innovations that are aimed at reducing greenhouse gases like use of brikkets, utensils made from plastics among others. Trees were planted around the University as well as cleaning selected spots in Banda trading centres.

The Chief Guest, the First Lady Hon. Janet K. Museveni who was represented by Prof. Fabian Nabugoomu commended the UDA Team and all partners that supported the event to happen. She called upon everyone to join the fight against Climate Change and called for penalties to culprits.

She noted that culture of dialogue and amicable conflict resolution was beginning to erode and instead violence, blackmail, hate are being promoted. She asked the young people to live in harmony and make Uganda a better place than they found it. That the ministry of education and sports will do all it takes to support such youth initiatives.

In her concluding remarks, she thanked all players in the Climate Change fight especially the Solidaridad Network, Uganda Biodiversity Fund, KCCA, National Water and sewerage corporation among others.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Uganda Dialogue Arena(UDA) Chief Executive Mr Fredrick T. Musiimenta expressed gratitude to all all who made the event successful especially the students that travelled from as far as Arua Kabale, Soroti, Lira among other places. He was proud that his efforts in empowering and mentoring young people have not been in vain.

In his address at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director of Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) Mr Ivan Amanigaruhanga thanked the organisers and credited them for engaging in such important and sensitive topic of climate change. He told them that Uganda has a deficit of $8.4 million dollars (close to UGX 30 billion shillings) for biodiversity conservation of Uganda’s forests. He further reminded the attendees that only 20% rainforests left and there is urgent need to empower youth being the largest group among the population to put an end to this.

The Solidaridad Projects Manager Joshua Rukundo who was speaking on behalf their Country Manager called upon the students to advocate what’s being debated and walk the talk to organize similar climate based dialogues in different parts of the country.; he further told how much land is available in Uganda for production yet only about 30% is utilized. He pledged to support initiatives of young people whose efforts are about conservation as well as educating fellow students about the advantages of conserving biodiversity.

The National Patron, Mr Fagil M. Mandy who was not physically present due to other engagements said in a message read that young people must know that the world is moving very first and no room for spoon feeding and second chance. He implored them to work hard and avoid begging for it under mines their creativity and independent thinking.

The KCCA Climate change focal person Mr Deo reiterated their commitment to assist young people in spreading the gospel of combatting climate change and the green house effects. On behalf of the ED of KCCA, they pledged to enforce zero tolerance to those encroaching on wetlands, littering the city among other ordinances aimed at environment conservation.