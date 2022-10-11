Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has unveiled a joint project that will focus on further building Kampala as a green, sustainable and learning city.

The event took place at Kitante Primary School and was attended by officials from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) , the City of Strasbourg and representatives from different technical partner agencies.

The two-year project called Building Sustainable, Learning and Inclusive Cities – Kampala and Strasbourg (SLICKS) commenced in September 2022. The project is expected to end in December 2024.

The main project funder is the French Development Agency (AFD) providing a cash grant of €1.5m with additional funding – in kind and cash – coming from KCCA and the City of Strasbourg.

The grant will be managed by the French NGO – GESCOD (Grand Est Solidarités et Cooperation pour le Développement), which has a wide experience managing city-to-city partnerships of this nature.

Lukwago called the project a major milestone for the city.

“I treasure this relationship between KCCA and the French development partners because it is one of those ways that is going to help us realize our transformation agenda and to achieve certain development aspects in the city,” Lukwago said.

He revealed that the project will help in the area of green economy, renewable energy, greening the city, and solid waste management.

“Kampala being highly motorised and the air quality is very poor, coupled with a number of industries coming close to the city it is getting worse. This program will go a long way in addressing this challenge,” Lukwago said.

Dorothy Kisaka the KCCA, the executive director applauded the French Development Agency (AFD) for the support rendered not only towards realising this partnership but also for continually supporting KCCA’s transformation journey.

“The planned interventions in these areas will complement our efforts in the other sectors, all towards achieving our goal of improved service delivery and the overarching mission to be a vibrant, attractive and sustainable city,” Kisaka said.

The project will focus on the development of urban agriculture that will go a long way towards improving food security within the city as well as the nutritional outcomes for families.