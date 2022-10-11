US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other G7 industrialised countries are set to hold an emergency meeting in just under an hour to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada will be joined at 13:00BST by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky is expected to push the case for more military assistance – with Ukraine specifically calling for more air defence systems in the light of this week’s missile and drone strikes.

In the build up to the meeting, France has said the G7 leaders will likely also issue a statement about Russian-ally Belarus, warning the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko to stay out of the conflict.

We’re expecting them to tell us what they discussed afterwards, and we’ll bring you that as soon as we hear it.

Russia has limited expectations of a virtual meeting of the G7 countries which is now under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov told reporters that “the mood of this summit is already obvious and predictable – the confrontation will continue”.

Peskov also criticised US promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine, saying this would only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine, according to Reuters, which reported on his comments.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has given an interview to state TV channel Rossiya 1, in which he insisted that the US have long been involved in the war in Ukraine: “It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time,” Lavrov said.

Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions and that Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin might discuss this during a meeting in Kazakhstan later this week.

Lavrov also said that those who continually speculate about a nuclear war allegedly being caused by Moscow should realise their responsibility for what they are saying, and that Putin has “repeatedly said that in our nuclear doctrine we regard this as an exclusively retaliatory measure”.

Lavrov added that Russia will not turn down a meeting between President Putin and US President Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

There have been reports that both Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky will attend the G20 summit in Bali on 15-16 November, although this has not been confirmed by either the Russian or the Ukrainian governments.

Source: BBC