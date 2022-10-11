A transmission service is part of your routine maintenance, just like replacing your engine oil. Here we have laid out the different types of transmission services we offer at Germax Auto Spares and Garage including why they are important and what each service includes.

Automatic Transmission Fluid Exchange:

ADVERTISEMENT

Transmission gears deliver power from the engine to the drive wheels, shifting automatically to provide the best power and efficiency for your driving speed. A special transmission fluid cools and lubricates the gears. Over time, this fluid degrades, and its lubricant qualities diminish. Changing the fluid at the correct intervals can help prevent premature wear and damage to the transmission.

This service includes;

Removal of the old transmission fluid and replacing it with new, clean fluid of the grade recommended by your vehicle manufacturer.

Automatic Transmission Drain and Fill:

Automatic transmission fluid lubricates, cools, and cleans internal components of the transmission. It also helps to maintain the hydraulic pressure necessary for the transmission to function. The additives in the transmission fluid can be depleted over time.

This service includes:

Removing the transmission fill/drain plug to remove the old automatic transmission fluid.

Reinstalling transmission fill/drain plug.

Refilling the transmission with new automatic transmission fluid to the proper level.

Automatic Transmission Filter Replacement:

The automatic transmission filter helps remove dirt and contaminants from the automatic transmission fluid.

This service includes:

Removing the transmission pan removing the old transmission filter and replacing it with a new transmission filter

removing the old gasket material replacing the pan gasket with a new gasket and reinstalling the pan refilling the transmission with new automatic transmission fluid to the proper level.

Automatic Transmission Fluid Exchange & Filter Replacement:

Automatic transmission fluid lubricates, cools, and cleans internal components of the transmission. It also helps to maintain the hydraulic pressure necessary for the transmission to function. The additives in the transmission fluid can be depleted over time.

This service includes;

Changing the fluid in the transmission system, including the torque converter and transmission cooler.

Removing the transmission pan removing the old transmission filter and replacing it with a new transmission filter

removing the old gasket material replacing the pan gasket with a new gasket and reinstalling the pan refilling the transmission with new automatic transmission fluid to the proper level.

Manual Transmission Service:

Manual transmission fluid provides lubrication to gears, bearings, shafts, and other internal components. Heat, pressure, and friction can slowly break down the additives in the manual transmission fluid.

In addition, small particles of metal may come off the gears as they wear, and these metal particles can mix with the fluid. Fluids can also become contaminated with water.

This service includes:

Draining or evacuating the old manual transmission fluid

filling the manual transmission fluid with the manufacturer’s recommended type and quantity of new fluid.

The net result of all these services is to provide better lubrication, improve the holding ability of the friction components, and reduce heat.

This means your transmission works better, longer. Therefore you are less likely to face a major transmission repair.

Mister Transmission offers all of these services and will be happy to explain the details to you.

A complete transmission service should include:

Removing and examining the sump or pan (where possible)

replacing or cleaning the screen or filter.

Cleaning the pan.

Reinstalling the pan with a new pan gasket.

Nelson Xavier Ssenyange

Team Leader

Germax Auto Spares & Garage

Lukade Road, Naalya

0779250886/0752088734

Every Tuesday, get answers to your questions about cars and auto maintenance. Send us an email at [email protected] or use the hashtag #NPAskTheMechanic to submit your question.