ADVERTISEMENT

At least two explosions were heard in central Kyiv shortly after 08:00 local time (06:00 BST).

A BBC crew on the roof of our hotel witnessed one of the missile strikes. Air raid sirens had sounded about 90 minutes earlier.

This is the first time Kyiv has been hit for many months and the explosions also appear to be much more central than strikes earlier in the war.

There are reports of overnight attacks in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia as well.

Images and videos on social media show smoke rising above buildings in several parts of Kyiv.

The explosions appear to be much more central than Russian strikes on the city earlier in the war, in what appears to be the first missile attacks on Ukrainian capital for many months.

Prominent journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko said that at least one civilian was killed in the attack.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said explosions hit Shevchenkivskyy district in the city centre.

Reports of explosions have been coming in from all across the country.

Media restrictions mean that we are not yet able to reveal the sites of the first impacts in Kyiv, but video of one of them, about a mile from our hotel, shows burning cars and debris, but no obviously substantial damage to surrounding buildings.

This appears to be the most widespread set of Russian attacks since the early weeks of the war.

Source: BBC