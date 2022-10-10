After the successful 15th edition in Jinja dubbed Nyam on the Nile in July this year, Roast and Rhyme is back to Kampala at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on October , 30.

This 16th edition dubbed Afro Halloween is set to elicit the fun and spooky side of revelers while they enjoy the various meats and afro music as we close October off by the lakeside.

Throwing it back to 2016, a new event hit Uganda’s entertainment and social calendar and years later, Roast and Rhyme has given revelers a family day out experience by the lakeside and still draws massive crowds to its promise of roasted meat eaten to the entertaining sound of live music and performances.

With the Halloween theme, revelers will have to get their outfit ideas and masks ready to standout at the event.

The upcoming family day out event will see revelers getting to party hard with live music performances by Uganda’s best acts, deejay sets for the after party with lots of outdoor family and groupie activities and games.

According to organisers, being a fully family event, the event will start as early as possible with gates being opened at 11 am.

“The Afro Halloween edition of Roast and Rhyme will be a class apart with fresh vibes and Mpola Enjoyments as it’s the last edition of the biggest event this year,” Swangz Avenue said.

The organisers say early bird tickets will go for shs80,000 and shs100,000 at the gates.