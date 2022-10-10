Over the weekend, Ugandans celebrated 60 years of independence with Nigerian singer Rema and Kenyan group Sauti Sol putting up spirited performances at the Afropalooza festival.

The festival which was aimed at celebrating Uganda’s music, art, and culture attracted over 60 artistes performing at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday and Sunday.

Nigerian singer Rema’s performance on Saturday kicked off the celebrations before they were climaxed by Sauti Sol on Sunday.

Several Ugandan acts including Zex, Vampino Maddox, Winnie Nwagi, Ykee Benda, Vinka, The Mith, Ragga Dee, Rickman, Lilian Mbabazi, Brian Aliddeki, Joseph Sax, among many others also performed over the two days.

Here’s a glance of how it went down..