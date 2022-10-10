Ailing Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze has criticised government for sending a junior minister to receive President William Ruto at Entebbe international airport on October 8.

Ruto is among the East African heads of state who attended independence day celebrations at Kololo yesterday where he called upon President Museveni to take charge of the political integration process of the East African Community.

His visit came days after a flurry of tweets from first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba enraged Kenyans.

President Museveni later apologised to Kenyans and Muhoozi was subsequently dropped as commander of Land Forces.

Nambooze said Uganda had disrespected Ruto by delegating a junior minister, Okello Oryem to receive him at the airport.

Oryem is minister of state for Foreign Affairs.

Nambooze said Ruto should have been received by a person at the level of Vice President or at the very least, a senior cabinet minister.

“A president of a country on invitation is received at the airport by the junior minister of Foreign Affairs…?Uganda and her diplomatic protocol lapses!! Uganda has over 45 cabinet ministers,” she wrote on her social media platform.