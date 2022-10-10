President Museveni has once again blasted the European Union Parliament for “decreeing” on the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline which draws crude oil from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania.

“Recently, there was yet another manifestation of Imperialistic arrogance and hegemonism by elements in the European Union Parliament whereby they decreed from Brussels that the East African Crude Oil Pipeline should not be constructed, until those arrogant actors permit us to do so. Parasitic elements from that part of the world, have been causing problems for Africa and the World for the last 500 years,” Museveni said.

The president was on Sunday speaking during the celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Uganda’s independence held at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

The tough-talking Museveni said that initially, he was opposed to the pipeline and was only interested in building a refinery for the country to produce oil but noted that it was TotalEnergies, a European company that convinced him to change towards the pipeline.

“It is TotalEnergies who insisted even when Uganda has to give away $12.7 per barrel to use that Pipeline. In the end, we supported the pipeline because it contributes something modest to our Tanzanian sisters and brothers, who, under Mwalimu’s leadership, contributed so much to Africa, including Uganda, in the anti-colonialism effort,” Museveni said.

Hints at Russia

Museveni however noted that it is only betrayal that the EU Parliament could seek to have the project stopped, noting that if all doesn’t go well, Uganda will turn to alternative people to help develop the pipeline.

“East Africans, therefore, should not worry that those arrogant people can stop the oil project in East Africa. If any actor tries to delay our project, we shall decisively deal with that betrayal according to the relevant laws. We shall develop all the aspects of the project with willing partners,” Museveni said.

“Therefore, down with the imperialist, parasitic meddlers. However, Africa should know that even during the anti-colonial struggle, we had progressive whites that were on our side. Even today, there are progressive forces in Western Europe, who can work for the common good of humanity, who are not part of white chauvinism. We shall seek them out.”

He noted that despite the clean energy movement, the demand for oil will not completely fade away, noting that despite being phased out for use as fuel for vehicles, it will still be needed for textiles and fertilizers among others.

“However, our oil will remain useful for other non-polluting purposes. All living things have carbon in them. carbon is not a problem. The problem has been the greed of foreigners who jump from this to that looking for money without careful and honest study. Before the coming of foreigners, Africa was using solar energy, wind energy etc for drying things, and using carbon (charcoal) for blacksmithing in a controlled way. With the more understanding of natural laws if we do away with greed, all these products can be used safely and sustainably.”

“When oil will no longer be needed for driving cars, it will serve us longer for use for the other purposes.”