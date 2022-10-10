The shadow minister for Internal Affairs Abdallah Kiwanuka has asked the government to consistently deploy security officers in risky areas to deal with criminal gangs that terrorise Kampala residents.

Speaking to The Nile Post, Kiwanuka who is also the MP for Mukono North said such deployments are very key in fighting criminality.

He said that Uganda’s security should be a priority before the country thinks of deploying its army in other countries.

Anderson Burora the deputy Resident City Commissioner Rubaga Division told us security is very much aware of the need for security and they are looking at a number of options including community policing in fighting crime in the city and other parts of the country.

“I am very much aware that there is no longer high rate of crime because security is investing in sophisticated means like cameras,” he said.

He said they have invested in intelligence machinery and investigations to fight crime.

In the recent past, Kampala residents have suffered at the hands of criminal gangs, with the Northern by pass being one of the hotspots.

Last week criminals murdered a city lawyer in cold blood.