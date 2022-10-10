The Electoral Commission (EC), has warned the general public against a “fictitious vacancy announcement” circulating on various social media platforms calling for applications to fill positions within its structure on a temporary basis.

“The commission would like to inform and warn the general public that this is a fake job announcement designed and placed by fraudulent persons with the intention of misleading and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public,” it said in a statement.

Leonard Mulekwah, the secretary EC, asked the public not to fall victim to these fraudsters by responding to such a fake announcement and providing their sensitive identification details.

“Please note that the recruitment of temporary election officials is done in a transparent process, where such vacant positions are announced in mainstream media channels and the official EC website as well as official notices on public boards at our Electoral Commission offices in each city/district,” he stated.

The EC advised any member of the public, who receives such an offer for a job with the commission in a manner contrary to the above, to report the matter to the nearest police station.

It cautioned the public to verify offers of employment with their respective city/district electoral commission office or at the EC head office in Kampala.

The Electoral Commission warned the general public to watch out against scams using the institution’s name or claiming to be acting on our behalf.