The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has attacked government for failing to take care of Ugandans stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a social media post, Kyagulanyi, who visiting Ugandans in Dubai, said many Ugandans whose visas expired live in deplorable conditions and have not received any help from Kampala.

“Today (October 9) on what is supposed to be Uganda’s Independence Day, together with fellow leaders and MPs, we visited our sisters who are being held in Dubai pending their deportation. All they need is a flight ticket back home which costs about $ 200 (about Shs 800,000),” he said in a statement.

Kyagulanyi said there are 21 detention centres in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) alone, noting that they had traveled to Dubai for a charity concert to help the stranded Ugandans. The concert was cancelled at the last minute.

“Unfortunately, with the influence of the Ugandan Embassy in Dubai, this concert was cancelled at the last minute thereby crushing all their hopes. Today we promised them that the efforts to return them home have not stopped,” he said.

He called upon all people of good will who can help these Ugandans to return home and do something.

Kyagulanyi’s visit to the Middle East country which is a spellbinding destination for thousands of Ugandans unable to find meaningful employment at home comes amid growing concerns of mistreatment of migrant workers by their employers in some of the Gulf countries.

Uganda’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai estimate there are about 10,000 Ugandans spread across the Emirates.

Annual remittances from the sand dunes country average $200m (Shs770b).