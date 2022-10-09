Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has asked God to grant President Museveni more wisdom and courage to steer the country to a higher positions in this world.

On Friday UMSC held special prayers across the 15,000 registered mosques nationwide for the country ahead of the 60th independence anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the Deputy Mufti of Uganda led the special prayers at the national mosque shortly after the Friday congregational prayers.

“Oh Almighty Allah, grant more wisdom, courage, and good health to our President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the entire government as they steer this nation to a higher position among the nations of this world,”he said.

Ssemambo said that this nation came into being by the will of God and it is paramount to pray for those in charge for the betterment of this nation.

“We humbly beseech you to protect it from natural calamities and epidemics and continue to grant it stability and bless its resources for the benefit of the future generations and its development,”Ssemambo prayed.

Uganda will today celebrate 60 years since it attained its independence. The celebrations will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The day will be celebrated under the theme; October 9: A declaration of African interdependence and our shared destination.

The day’s activities shall include military fly-past and acrobatic dropdown of the UPDF commandos while awarding of medals was scrapped off the agenda on President Museveni’s order.