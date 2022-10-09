A total of five heads of state has already arrived in Uganda ahead of the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations today.

Uganda will later today mark the 60th independence day anniversary at a function to be held at Kololo independence grounds under the theme,” October 9th; a declaration of African interdependence and our shared unity”.

By the close of business on Saturday, five heads of state including Kenya’s William Ruto, Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimye who is also the chairperson of the East African Community, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(Somalia), Salva Kiir(South Sudan) and Zanzibar’s Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi had arrived into the country.

The heads of state were hosted to a state dinner by the host, President Museveni as Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo.

In a tweet after his arrival, President Ruto said the ties between Kenya and Uganda are now closer than ever.

“Had a great meeting with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, Uganda, ahead of tomorrow’s 60th Independence Day celebrations. The Kenya – Uganda bond is growing stronger,”Ruto tweeted.

President Museveni said, “I held a fruitful discussion with President Ruto at State House Entebbe this evening, we discussed matters of mutual interest to our nations and people. Ungana nami kumkaribisha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya.”