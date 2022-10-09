Despite the economic slowdown experienced by the country, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has hit and exceeded its revenue collection target for the first quarter of the financial year 2022/23.

The revenue collected for this first quarter is Shs 24.9 billion against a target of Shs 24.7 billion implying a performance of 100.5%.

This has been reported by Norbert Nowere the acting director of revenue collection at the authority during the KCCA top management retreat with members of the Parliamentary Presidential Affairs Committee that took place at Serena Kigo.

The retreat brought together the top management of KCCA and the members of the Parliamentary Presidential Committee to examine the areas that need financial support to develop Kampala.

According to Nowere, this is the highest revenue collection done during the first quarter of a financial year in the history of KCC/KCCA.

The directorate of revenue collection is expected to collect Shs 99.75Bn during the FY 2022/23.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda applauded the efforts by the technical team to increase revenue collection.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director revealed that in 2021/22 alone KCCA achieved a revenue growth of 16% during the tough Covid-19 economic times. Currently property rates constitute 47% of the total local revenue.

She revealed that much of this revenue increase has been realised because of a number of innovations and good revenue practices employed by KCCA.

KCCA has over the years automated or digitised virtually all the key revenue processes and has introduced the e-cities system which permitted almost all the revenue administration processes to be done online.

It has also identified a number of eligible taxpayers who were previously not paying taxes leading to expansion of the taxpayers’ base.

There are also vigorous taxpayer sensitisation campaigns using electronic, print media and workshops to educate taxpayers.

The revaluing of all the properties within the city and regular enforcements are now being done to enforce collection of tax and fees arrears.

Another innovation is the formation of a special Unit to handle the large taxpayers who contribute the bulk of revenue collected by KCCA for specialized services to them.