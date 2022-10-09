Doreen Katusiime Mweheire, former Next Media Services Chief of Staff and Head of Production, has been laid to rest.

On Saturday afternoon, Katusiime’s body was lowered into the grave in the Kyeitembe – Bushenyi District, near the Flagship Plazza Hotel.

The deceased’s family, relatives, friends, and former coworkers were in a solemn mood as the body was lowered into its final resting place.

Katusiime was described by Next Media Services Group CEO Kin Kariisa as a “special person of integrity” who will be missed by all who knew her.

“Someone I saw or talked to every day for the last 16 years, an accomplished leader at Next Media Services, a committed, significant, purposeful, loyal servant of Uganda, a special person of integrity – it has been a tough week without you Doreen Katusiime! Rest well, DK!” he said.

Several other Next Media employees praised Katusiime for being a friend to all and a leader who led with compassion and love.

Doreen died of breast cancer in Turkey, where she had been receiving treatment.

She was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 and fought valiantly, pushing herself to the limit, despising pity, and determined to live normally.

Katusiime began her career at Kin Group in 2006, right after graduating from university. She worked as the CEO Kariisa’s Executive Assistant.

She worked diligently and developed a close-knit bond with Kin, who became her ‘elder brother,’ mentor and a great trusted friend.

In 2009, she ventured into news anchoring at the then-upcoming NBS Television.

She would later grow through the ranks to become General Manager of Dreamcatcher Productions in 2014 – incredible growth and a great push for her career.

She has been described as a hands-on natural producer and cinematographer, who learned remarkably well on the job while also building a great team – from about 20 personnel to almost 100 – a proper division serving the fastest-growing media brands.

Later on after her diagnosis, She was appointed Next Media’s Chief of Staff, juggling treatment with working diligently and dedicatedly to ensure smooth workflow across the massive multi-brand organization until her last days.

Katusiime is survived by two children, Simon Shaka Mweheire and Shima Karabo Birungi Mweheire. She was Philip Mweheire’s adoring and caring wife.